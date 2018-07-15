On Saturday, July 14, 2018, at approximately 5:00 pm, RNC officers from Operational Patrol Services Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services responded to a robbery at an apartment building on Blackmarsh Road. A female, who was inside the apartment building, reported that a male approached her and stole an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal belongings. The male fled on foot prior to police arrival. This morning the RNC arrested a 32-year-old male from St. John’s in relation to this investigation. The male has been held in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in St. John’s tomorrow, facing a charge of Robbery.

