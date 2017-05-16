Monday afternoon the RNC was notified of an attempted robbery at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Commonwealth in Mount Pearl. Upon arrival it was discovered that a citizen’s arrest had taken place. That person received minor injuries as a result of their struggle with the suspect. The 18 year-old thief was found with a quantity of prescription drugs. He was charged with armed robbery, possession and assault with a weapon as well as having his face masked. No word on the type of weapon used. In the interest of personal and public safety, Police strongly advise people to avoid altercation and refrain from intervening during the commission of a serious offence.