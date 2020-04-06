The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources has received a report of a polar bear near the community of Tilting on Fogo lsland.

Conservation officers have been in contact with local RCMP who are monitoring the bear’s movements.

In a news release the departments warns the public that under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a polar bear take note of the bear’s behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area;

Try to stay downwind of the animal;

Keep an eye on the bear; and

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm;

Give the bear space and a route to get away;

Back away but do not run;

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly; and

Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

Anyone sighting a polar bear in this area is asked to contact the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources by calling 709-674-1521.