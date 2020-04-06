The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources has received a report of a polar bear near the community of Tilting on Fogo lsland.
Conservation officers have been in contact with local RCMP who are monitoring the bear’s movements.
In a news release the departments warns the public that under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a polar bear take note of the bear’s behavior.
If the bear does not see you:
- Quietly back away and leave the area;
- Try to stay downwind of the animal;
- Keep an eye on the bear; and
- Never get between a bear and her cubs.
If the bear has seen or smelled you:
- Remain calm;
- Give the bear space and a route to get away;
- Back away but do not run;
- If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly; and
- Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.
Anyone sighting a polar bear in this area is asked to contact the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources by calling 709-674-1521.
