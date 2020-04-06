SHARE

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources has received a report of a polar bear near the community of Tilting on Fogo lsland.

Conservation officers have been in contact with local RCMP who are monitoring the bear’s movements.

In a news release the departments warns the public that under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a polar bear take note of the bear’s behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

  • Quietly back away and leave the area;
  • Try to stay downwind of the animal;
  • Keep an eye on the bear; and
  • Never get between a bear and her cubs.
-Advertisement-

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

  • Remain calm;
  • Give the bear space and a route to get away;
  • Back away but do not run;
  • If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly; and
  • Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

Anyone sighting a polar bear in this area is asked to contact the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources by calling 709-674-1521.

-Advertisement-