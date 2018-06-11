The 10th annual Iceberg Festival took place in Raleigh this weekend. The 10-day event concluded with a brunch and polar bear plunge on Sunday. Festivities wrapped up on the Great Northern Peninsula yesterday but not before a very special visitor. Photos were shared on social media of a Polar Bear sighting in St. Lunaire-Griquet.

During the active iceberg season pack ice drifts along coastal communities of the province and at times, sea ice is accompanied by wildlife. Iceberg Alley is a known tourist attraction. Reports of Polar Bear such sightings are a common occurrence in St. Lunaire-Griquet, L’anse aux Meadows, St. Anthony and more.