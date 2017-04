Twenty years of AHL hockey in St. John’s came to an end Friday night.

The IceCaps fell 2-1 to the Syracuse Crunch, losing their first-round series 3-1. The Montreal Canadiens are moving their farm team to Laval, Que., next season.

The loss brings to an end the AHL era in St. John’s, which hosted the farm teams of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens over the years.