A small group of plant workers protested in front of Worplace NL on Thursday. They want a safety sector council put in place for their industry and for workers’ compensation to cover their medical costs.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.