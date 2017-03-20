Pitt’s Memorial Drive reopens after serious accident

A serious single-vehicle accident on Pitt’s Memorial Drive sent two people to hospital Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 10:30 when an SUV was travelling west on Pitt’s Memorial Drive. It appears the driver failed to negotiate a right turn onto the Trans-Canada Highway and left the road, rolled and ejected the driver and a passenger.

Both were rushed to hospital with injuries described as both serious and critical. Police closed the westbound lane for several hours while they conducted their investigation.