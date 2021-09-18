Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday, rescue personnel responded to Pitts Memorial Drive, in the area of the Cloverleaf.
There was a serious collision between a motorcycle travelling towards C.B.S. and a dirt bike that was crossing the highway.
The driver of the dirt bike, believed to be in his early teens has been taken to hospital.
The road remains closed at this hour. police say they expect the road to remain closed for several hours.
NTV News will provide more details as they become available.
