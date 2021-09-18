SHARE

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday, rescue personnel responded to Pitts Memorial Drive, in the area of the Cloverleaf.

There was a serious collision between a motorcycle travelling towards C.B.S. and a dirt bike that was crossing the highway.

The driver of the dirt bike, believed to be in his early teens has been taken to hospital.

 

-Advertisement-

The road remains closed at this hour. police say they expect the road to remain closed for several hours.

NTV News will provide more details as they become available.

 

-Advertisement-