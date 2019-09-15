The English School District is launching a pilot project to eliminate final exams in junior high grades. Schools will need approval from staff and school councils to opt in or out of the pilot project.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.