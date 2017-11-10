Firefighters in St. John’s responded to a unusual call early this morning, a vehicle into a pond, across from the Confederation Building.

The call came in shortly before 2 o’clock this morning – a pickup truck had crashed through a guardrail, near the bridge on Allandale Road. The truck came to rest on its side with the front partly submerged in Long Pond. When rescue personal arrived on the scene, the two males were out of the truck walking around. They were both taken to the Health Science Centre as a precaution. An investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.