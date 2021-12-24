SHARE
SJRFD FF's Craig Power and Dee Rees hold a chicken and a rooster, rescued from a home during a fire on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

One person was taken to hospital following a mid-afternoon fire in the east end of St. John’s on Friday.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to the attached home on McGrath Place East at about 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Three people, including two young children, had escaped the fire. The children were unharmed, however the adult male home at the time was taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters prepare to enter a burning home on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Submitted Photo)

While searching the home, three chickens were rescued from the basement. They were taken into a neighbouring house as crews continued to battle the blaze.

SJRFD FF Craig Power carries a chicken out of a home heavily damaged by fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Dee Rees carries a rooster from a home that sustained heavy fire damage. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The fire, fanned by high winds, consumed the entire interior of the home. Crews spent the next hour overhauling the structure to ensure no hot spots remained. Four people are left homeless as a result of the fire.

SJRFD FF Dee Rees stands in the front door of a home on fire on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Craig Quigley sets up the outrigger on an aerial truck at the scene of a structure fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters on scene of a structure fire on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Dee Rees gets a tank changed. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Matthew Power “sounds” the roof of a home that has sustained significant fire damage. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD FF’s Craig Quigley and Matthew Power in the bucket of aerial Truck 1, out of Central Fire Station. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain AJ St. Croix (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Keith Stanley on scene of a fire on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain James Chafe speaks with Platoon Chief Derek Hunt at the scene of a structure fire on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Jay Cole breaks a window of a home on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FF Jay Cole emerges from a home on McGrath Place East. (Earl Noble / NTV News)