One person was taken to hospital following a mid-afternoon fire in the east end of St. John’s on Friday.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to the attached home on McGrath Place East at about 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Three people, including two young children, had escaped the fire. The children were unharmed, however the adult male home at the time was taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

While searching the home, three chickens were rescued from the basement. They were taken into a neighbouring house as crews continued to battle the blaze.

The fire, fanned by high winds, consumed the entire interior of the home. Crews spent the next hour overhauling the structure to ensure no hot spots remained. Four people are left homeless as a result of the fire.