Did you miss Alex Newhook’s arrival at St. John’s International Airport on Sunday, or his victory parade on Monday? Here’s a glimpse into the festivities.
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, arrives at St. John’s International Airport with the Stanley Cup. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, receives a hug from grandfather Eric Mercer as he arrives at St. John’s International Airport with the Stanley Cup. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, arrives at St. John’s International Airport with the Stanley Cup. High fives and fist bumps all around. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, arrives at St. John’s International Airport with the Stanley Cup, taking photos here with friends and former teammates. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, speaks with reporters at St. John’s International Airport. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook, of the Colorado Avalanche, speaks with reporters at St. John’s International Airport. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook poses with fans next to the Stanley Cup at St. John’s International Airport. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Stanley Cup. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Seems like a fair trade. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook of the Colorado Avalanche, with the Stanley Cup at St. John’s International Airport. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Everyone wants to look at their favourite team or player name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Currently, only the team name is engraved for this year’s champion. Player names will be added after the summer. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Drummers with the Music Collection drumline make their way down Military Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Xtreme Hockey School celebrates alumnus Alex Newhook’s Stanley Cup victory. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Avalon Celtics organization, through which Alex Newhook came, celebrates. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Music Collection drumline provided a percussive escort. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
City of St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen hitches a vintage ride through downtown. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook hoists the Stanley Cup. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook passes the grounds of Government House. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Past iconic downtown businesses, Alex Newhook shows off Lord Stanley’s mug. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Hockey fans young and old came to catch a glimpse of Newhook and the Stanley Cup. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A young Colorado Avalanche fan sits atop his dad’s shoulders as Alex Newhook and the Stanley Cup make their way down Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Mike Bolt, one of the caretakers of the Stanley Cup, watches on from a following vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Mike Bolt (rear) is never far from the Stanley Cup. Here, only a car-length back on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Alex Newhook and the Stanley Cup finally arrive at George Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)