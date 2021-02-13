Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Electoral Officer, Bruce Chaulk says the provinces move to Alert Level 5 has caused significant anxiety among the electorate regarding the application process to obtain a special ballot in order to vote in this election. Elections NL has already received approximately 20,000 applications.

Chaulk says Elections NL is in the process of restructuring working environments to separate staff members, which has caused a delay in communications in terms of the ability to answer phone calls from the toll-free line and direct office line.

Currently Elections NL voicemail boxes are full, Chaulk says the phone issues should be resolved later today.

“In the meantime, we encourage anyone who has internet and computer access at home to apply for a special ballot online. It is a simple process – complete the digital form directly on our website and upload a photo of some form of identification that shows your name and current address. Elections NL does not require photo ID.”

“We are also hearing the concerns of people all throughout Newfoundland and Labrador regarding accessibility to computers and internet and the inability to provide identification digitally. I say to those people – if you are able, please call Elections NL on the phone. If we can verify that you are on the voters list, we will issue you a voting kit.”