Phillip Smith was the only suspect in the Cortney Lake homicide investigation, police confirmed Tuesday.

The RNC also believes there are people who have information about what happened but have withheld it.

Smith was found dead by the RCMP in the early hours of Nov. 1 in the Bellevue Beach area. According to the RCMP, the circumstances around Smith’s death do not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature.

The RNC, along with the Rovers, Avalon North Wolverines, and the Central Avalon Search and Rescue groups, conducted ground searches in a wooded area between the Main Road in Bellevue and the Trans-Canada Highway in search for evidence in relation to the Cortney Lake Homicide but did not locate anything.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) believe that there are individuals who have withheld information. They are pleading with those or any individuals who may have any information that could assist in the Cortney Lake homicide investigation to contact the investigative team directly at 709-729-8800 or leave information anonymously by calling NL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The MCU is also releasing new images of Smith and his vehicle from June 8, 2017, the day after Lake was last seen with him, in hopes that anyone who may have seen his truck or have relevant dashcam footage and hasn’t already come forward, will.

The dedicated investigative team working exclusively on the Cortney Lake homicide file have conducted over a hundred interviews, received hundreds of tips and reviewed countless hours of CCTV footage. They remain focused and committed to working toward locating the body of Cortney Lake and continue to be actively supported by Cortney Lake’s family.

