A 32-year-old man from this province, serving a sentencing for manslaughter, is facing new charges just days before he is set to be released.

In 2015, Philip Pynn was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for killing his best friend Nick Winsor in 2011. Winsor was shot during a botched home invasion. With credit for pre-trial custody, Pynn had four years remaining on his sentence. He has been serving that time at the Atlantic institution, a maximum security prison in Renous, New Brunswick, and was set to be released at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to appear in New Brunswick provincial court for a bail hearing where he is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer engaged in the execution of his duty.