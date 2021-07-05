A career criminal with over a hundred convictions is back behind bars after being arrested for the third time this year.

Philip Pynn was convicted of manslaughter after shooting his friend Nick Winsor during a botched home invasion robbery in 2011. He was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison. Since his release he has been arrested several times.

The first was in March when he turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest he was released the next day. Then in April, he turned himself in again and was released following a theft.

Finally, over the weekend Pynn was arrested for a third time, this time for breaching the conditions of his release.