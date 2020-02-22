Philip Butler has been found not guilty of both second-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of his older brother, George.

The jury of five men and six women delivered its verdict on Saturday morning. A male juror was excused early Friday evening with deliberation continuing among the 11 remaining jurors.

Butler was charged with killing his older brother in May of 2018 following a night of cocaine, crack cocaine and alcohol use. George Butler was killed at Philip Butler’s home in Conception Bay South. The defence argued Butler had acted in self-defence, but the Crown had argued Butler’s testimony did not fit the evidence.