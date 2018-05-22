A 36-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday to be charged with a single count of murder. Philip Butler has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his brother, George Butler.

Police made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Upper Gullies on Monday night. They were called to the area of Comerford’s Road around 8 p.m. Police had cordoned off a house in Conception Bay South and Rovers Search and Rescue were also on the scene.

RNC officers located a deceased adult male inside of the home on Comerford’s Road around 8:10 p.m. Investigators are still collecting evidence and canvasing neighbouring homes for witnesses. As the accused and the victim knew each other, policee do not believe there is any danger to the public. Investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be provided online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.