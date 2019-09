Back in November 2018 WestJet cancelled its direct flights from St. John’s to Dublin. The airline said the route wasn’t performing to its expectations.

It was disappointing news for people in the province, and has now prompted an online petition to reinstate the route.

“Our singular goal is the re-establishment of a Newfoundland Ireland Direct Connection flight as we share a common belief that this is more than a route.”

You can find the online petition here.