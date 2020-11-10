Perry Trimper dropped a political bombshell Tuesday, announcing he is crossing the floor of the House of Assembly to sit as an independent. Trimper withdrew from the Liberal nomination in Lake Melville after apologizing for comments about an arrest video in Labrador, but Premier Andrew Furey resisted demands by the Innu Nation to remove Trimper from the Liberal caucus. Trimper has now decided to seek re-election as an independent so he can speak freely about a “character assassination campaign” launched by his political opponents. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.