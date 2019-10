Liberal MHA Perry Trimper is considering running for his old job as speaker of the House of Assembly. Trimper resigned as speaker when he was appointed to cabinet in September, then resigned from cabinet a week later after the Innu Nation released a voicemail in which Trimper accused Innu of playing the “race card.” Trimper apologized for the voicemail. The House will elect a new speaker when it re-opens Nov. 4. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

