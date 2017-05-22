Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes of receiving a 911 call on Sunday night and had a fire extinguished three minutes later.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen of an apartment in an older, two-storey attached wooden home on Cookstown Road in the centre of St. John’s.

The house contained two apartments that were home to five residents. There were no injuries. The five residents are temporarily homeless and are receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Firefighters say there were a number of pets in the home, including a gecko, snakes and lizards.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this point it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.