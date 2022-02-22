A man walking his dog on Signal Hill Road was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short distance away.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the former Battery Hotel, shortly before 9 p.m. They arrived to find a heavily-damaged vehicle and passersby tending to a pedestrian who had reportedly been hit.

The man was able to walk, with help, to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics transported him to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The driver of the car fled the scene of the collision on foot, and was apprehended by police a short distance away. According to reports, the driver was involved in several hit-and-run collisions throughout the day. The car, which had sustained extensive damage, was also reportedly stolen.

An investigation into the chain of events is ongoing and charges are pending.