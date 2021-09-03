A collision in the east end of the capital city last night sent a pedestrian to hospital.

The incident happened on a crosswalk on MacDonald Drive around 8:00 p.m.. According to reports from the scene the driver of a car stopped to allow a woman to cross the road. The motorist in the adjoining lane never saw her, and as a result hit her at a moderate speed. The woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation into the collision the driver of the car was ticketed by police. The sixty-seven year old man was given tickets for driver’s licence infractions and for operating an unregistered vehicle. His car was seized and impounded.

Roads were wet in light drizzle at the time.