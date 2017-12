A 71-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. in the Goulds area.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision happened about one kilometre south of Ruby Line. Paramedics and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department tended to the victim by the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident. Police are investigating.