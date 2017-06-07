A new poll from Corporate Research Associates shows the opposition Tories maintaining their lead among decided voters.

The biggest change came among undecided voters, who grew from 24 to 32 per cent in three months. The PCs have the support of 40 per cent of decided voters, the governing Liberals are at 34 per cent and the NDP are at 24 per cent. Two per cent said they would vote for the Green Party, which does not have a provincial party in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The margin of error for the voter intent question is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points 19 times out of 20. The poll was conducted May 4-June 1.