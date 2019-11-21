PC Leader Ches Crosbie is asking for a review of his own leadership next spring.

“Our Party’s Constitution does not currently have a mechanism to automatically trigger leadership reviews following general elections, but I believe that’s a reform we need to consider.” said Crosbie in a news release. “So, I will start the process by calling for a review of my own leadership by the Party in the spring of 2020.”

Crosbie said he has spoken with the PC Party President and Vice-President, and that the entire Caucus is onside with the call for regular post-election leadership reviews.

This comes on the eve of the Progressive Conservative Party Annual General Meeting this weekend in Gander. Crosbie says the AGM will deal with Party business, report on accomplishments to date, and plan for the year ahead and the next.