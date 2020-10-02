Tory delegates voted against a motion to hold a review of Ches Crosbie’s leadership Friday night.

Crosbie had asked for a leadership review last year, but welcomed the result as amounting to a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“I think the dominant sentiment was this would be the wrong time to get engaged in a process like that,” Crosbie said. “It was the will of the party to give me a vote of confidence, in effect. That’s what we have and that’s what I’ll take forward into the election, which is coming soon.”

PC delegates will vote on a new party constitution this weekend which includes provisions for future leadership reviews. But there will not be a review vote at this convention.

“The membership has spoken and they were loud and clear: Mr. Crosbie will be leading our party and team into the next general election,” party president Eugene Manning said. “Voting down this motion is a clear vote of confidence in our Leader Ches Crosbie.”