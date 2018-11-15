The Paul Reynolds pool in St. John’s will be closed until Sunday, Dec. 9.

Over the weekend one of the sound panels above the pool at the centre came loose and was not completely secured to the ceiling.

After an inspection, it was discovered that all 50 ceiling panels have to be removed.

All swimming lessons will be cancelled for the remainder of the fall sessions, and individuals will be provided with a refund/credit.

The rest of the community centre will remain open without pool access.

“Safety is the top priority at all of our city facilities,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “Staff are working diligently through the details as to how we can remove the panels, as efficiently and safely as possible, so we can re-open the pool in early December.”