Paul Davis announced Saturday morning he is stepping down as opposition leader.

Davis had continued to lead the Tory caucus in the House of Assembly after Ches Crosbie won the PC leadership because Crosbie does not have a seat. Crosbie had announced that Davis would continue as opposition leader for the rest of the spring sitting.

But Davis posted on Facebook Saturday morning that he would like Crosbie and the caucus to choose a new opposition leader now.

“Ches has quickly settled in as a full contributor and asset to our caucus team, bringing a new dynamic and experience to our efforts,” Davis wrote. “As we move forward with our new leader there is no better time for me to fully close the chapter on my leadership. After careful consideration I have decided to step aside as Opposition Leader in the House of Assembly and have asked Ches and caucus to choose a new Leader in the House. I will continue to serve as an MHA and will continue to contribute to the best of my ability as a member of the Ches Crosbie PC team inside and outside of the House of Assembly.

“During my time as a Minister, Premier and Leader of the Opposition I have always said that I was the MHA for Topsail-Paradise first, and being an MHA has presented me with the privilege to serve in those other offices. The next chapter of my political career will be focused on the people of my district, the people who have supported me for several years, the people who I ran to serve in the first place.

“I extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who have supported me and look forward to the future together.”

Crosbie posted a statement on Twitter.

“I would like to thank Paul Davis for his tenure as Leader of the Official Opposition, and his continued commitment to our PC Caucus,” Crosbie wrote. “I look forward to continuing to work with Paul to defeat the Liberals in 2019.”