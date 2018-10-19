Today’s conviction of Paul Connolly for manslaughter ends a two year publication ban on the facts in the case. In July 2016, Steven Miller died as a result of blood loss due to stab wounds.

Connolly, along with Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny, were drinking and doing drugs when they decided to do a ‘drug rip’. Around 4:00 in the morning, armed with guns and knives, they kicked in the front and read doors of Miller’s Seal Cove home, dragging him from his room. Connolly and Lucas held him down while Kenny assaulted him.

Miller, along with two of his assailants, was stabbed several times. Miller was taken from the house, while Lucas poured gas around the living room and set the home on fire. Miller’s body wasn’t found until hours later. After attempting to patch Connolly’s wounds, he was taken to Trails End Drive in Paradise where they dumped him, again calling 9-1-1.

Police searched what was left of the fire-damaged home, finding substantial amounts of marijuana, pills, cocaine and a large quantity of cash. Connolly admitted his involvement and is expected to be sentenced in early 2019.

Click here for the agreed statement of facts