It will be at least the fall before Paul Connolly can be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2016 death of Stephen Miller. Chesley Lucas is appealing a 12-and-a-half-year sentence. That sentence is five years more than what was agreed in a plea deal. In Lucas’s case, the judge took the rare step of rejecting the agreed sentencing recommendation.

Connolly is in a similar situation. He too has agreed to a plea deal for manslaughter, but unlike Lucas he is not charged with arson. In Connolly’s case, the two sides have not said what they are looking for, but it is expected to be less than the seven years agreed to in the Lucas case.

Stephen Miller was killed following a home invasion and robbery in Seal Cove. A third man, Calvin Kenny, was also appealing his sentence, but was killed in prison.