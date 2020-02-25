A possible candidate for the Liberal leadership is criticizing the party for not adopting campaign spending limits. Paul Antle finished second to Dwight Ball in 2013 and is considering running again.

“The Party made a terrible decision in not imposing a cap,” Antle wrote on Facebook. “We should have had a cap in 2013. Seven years later in 2020 there‘s no excuse.

“We’re supposed to be The People’s Party, founded on the principle of equality and therefore we should be making it easier for people to run and not more difficult.