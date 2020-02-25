A possible candidate for the Liberal leadership is criticizing the party for not adopting campaign spending limits. Paul Antle finished second to Dwight Ball in 2013 and is considering running again.
“The Party made a terrible decision in not imposing a cap,” Antle wrote on Facebook. “We should have had a cap in 2013. Seven years later in 2020 there‘s no excuse.
“We’re supposed to be The People’s Party, founded on the principle of equality and therefore we should be making it easier for people to run and not more difficult.
“All the Party had to do was set a limit. After the campaign, candidates would then submit a list of actual expenditures with a sworn affidavit to the effect that it is true and accurate. I do not believe a candidate for Premier would sign a false affidavit. If they did, it would be at their peril. There are no secrets in today’s world.
“Nominations don’t close until March 6th so it’s not too late to do this. If the Party does not take this action, I would hope the candidates agree voluntarily to a cap, to list their donors and release their expenditures as we did in the leadership race of 2013.”