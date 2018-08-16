The Liberals have opened nominations for the Windsor Lake by-election and they already have an interested candidate.

Businessman Paul Antle announced on Twitter that he will be seeking the nomination. If he wins, that will pit him in a race against PC leader Ches Crosbie. Antle ran for the Liberals and lost in St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi in the 2015 election. He also finished second in the 2013 Liberal leadership race.

Windsor Lake officially becomes vacant when Cathy Bennett’s resignation takes effect Aug. 21. Liberal nominations close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.