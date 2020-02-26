Businessman Paul Antle will not run for the Liberal leadership.

Antle released a statement Wednesday counting himself out of the leadership race because of his business commitments in Marystown. His company, Marbase, bought the Marystown Shipyard last year and plans to turn it into an aquaculture hub.

Antle ran for the Liberal leadership in 2013, but finished second in a five-way race to outgoing premier Dwight Ball.

“At the urging of people from all over the province, I have given full consideration to running,” Antle said in a statement. “But after much deliberation I have decided not to run. I want to thank all those who were willing to support my candidacy.

“My decision ultimately boils down to the commitment I made to the people of Marystown, the Burin Peninsula, and the aquaculture industry as a whole. I committed to revitalizing the former Marystown shipyard by developing an aquaculture service hub that will provide badly needed employment, much needed support to fish farmers, and other economic activity to the region. I simply cannot walk away from that commitment.”