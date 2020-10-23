The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Monday, Oct. 12, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution because of the one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Central Health region announced on Thursday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, lightheadedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.