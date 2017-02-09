Pass the beer and pour the wine: Newfoundlanders embrace culture of wine drinking

Whether it’s a glass of red with dinner or a bottle of white with a group of friends, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are drinking far more glasses of wine than they did in the 1990s.

“Wine has become, culturally something that is ingrained into the day to day,” says Greg Gill. Gill is the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation. A recent report from NLC shows wine is the only product on an upward trend for the corporation.

NLC Liquor Sales in Volume Litres

Spirits down 1.8 %

Wine up 2.3 %

Coolers down 1%

Beer down 3.7 %

“People tend to migrate product categories,” says Gill, who adds although people are drinking more wine they are opting for the cheaper bottles. Gill says that’s largely because customers have lower disposable incomes.

Wine consumption figures show that the trend is national. Canadians drink far more wine than they did 10 years ago.