Residents are returning to their homes in parts of Pasadena after police said a nearby fire is no longer a threat.

The RCMP say the fire department had the blaze under control Monday morning, but toxic smoke was being released because of the commercial building’s contents. Residents in the area of Church Street and West End Industrial Park were evacuated from their homes.

Police had asking the public to stay away from the area for their own safety, but they now say the threat is over.

Video of the fire has been posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtNvO0M2ZYc&feature=youtu.be.