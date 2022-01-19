An unprecedented decision to stop most commercial flights in and out of St. John’s International Airport has had serious consequences. A temporary solution was found Wednesday to resume operations, but there is still no deal to fix the issues permanently. The airport authority announced Wednesday evening that normal operations will continue until at least 8 a.m. Friday as mediation continues.

St. John’s International Airport advises that normal operations will continue until at least 8am on Friday, January 21st. We remain in mediation and are working hard to have these issues resolved with the union. — St. John’s Airport (@stjohnsairport) January 19, 2022