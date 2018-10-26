Update: Outer Ring Road east bound lane has also re-opened after Thursday’s accidents.

⚠️ TRAFFIC — Outer Ring Road east bound is RE-OPENED to #nltraffic. Please drive safe and watch your speeds. #HappyFriday 🎉 — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) October 26, 2018

The Outer Ring Road west bound lane has re-opened after multiple collisions in the area on Thursday.

However, the Outer Ring Road east bound stretch between Thorburn Road and the Team Gushue Highway will remain closed due to large amounts of oil spills from the collisions.

Heavy rains have made it impossible to clean that section of highway & make it safe for #nltraffic this morning. Our team have been working closely with @TW_GovNL throughout the night. We’ll update once re-opened. *we do not expect the road to be re-opened for the AM commute* — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) October 26, 2018