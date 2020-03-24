Parks Canada is calling on visitors to stay home and has suspended vehicle access to its locations across the country until further notice.

Here in Newfoundland and Labrador that means that vehicle access to the Cape Spear Lighthouse and Signal Hill sites will be restricted. However, thoroughfare roadways such as the Trans-Canada Highway through Terra Nova National Park will not be affected by this measure and will remain open.

“Despite the suspension of visitor services and closure of facilities on March 19, 2020, high visitation levels have occurred in a number of parks leading to public safety and health concerns, as well as increased risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “This action is intended to significantly reduce visitation and respects the advice of public health experts to stay home and avoid public gatherings.”