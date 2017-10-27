The history of the Beothuk people in Newfoundland is a sad one. On Friday, Parks Canada marked a new historic site recognizing indigenous history at Indian Point. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.