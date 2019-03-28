Drivers in St. John’s and at Memorial university will soon be paying more for parking.

The Residential on-street Parking Permit fee will increase from $15 per year to $27.50 per year on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The decision to increase the Residential Parking Permit fee was approved by council as part of Budget

Permit rate increase at Memorial University

As of May 1, 2019, students will be paying more for parking as well.

Parking fees for undergraduate students are increasing to $82.80, which double the previous cost.

“Demand on the St. John’s campus for parking spaces has continued to grow, while the fee charged for parking does not encourage members of the university community to avail of alternative, more environmentally friendly forms of transportation,” states on Memorial University’s website.