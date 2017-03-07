Parent says school district taking too many chances

Allen Martin makes a living on this province’s highways, and today he’s also a frustrated parent.

His son takes the school bus in Grand Falls-Windsor, and currently travels the Trans-Canada Highway instead of using roads within the community to get to the local high school.

Mr. Martin is mostly concerned about a known dangerous intersection just east of the town, where the bus currently crosses two lanes of oncoming traffic. He believes it’s an unnecessary risk to children, and is frustrated with a lack of response from the district.

In a written response today, the school district says the intersection was reviewed by the departments staff a few years ago, and the left turn was deemed to be acceptable and within district norms.