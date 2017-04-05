Pardy appeals first degree murder conviction

Lawyers for convicted murderer Trevor Pardy are trying to get their client out of prison – for good.

They’re appealing his guilty verdict in the death of Triffie Wadman in the province’s highest court.

Bob Buckingham says the judge made mistakes in his instructions to the jury – which quickly convicted Pardy of first degree murder in the fall of 2015.

Wadman was shot to death by Pardy in a residential area of the west end St. John’s four years earlier.

Buckingham says some of the language used during the judges instructions to the jury could have confused them – or compromised the jury’s ability to consider the shooting an accident.

That was Trevor Pardy’s defense at trial – hoping for acquittal or a lesser conviction.

During trial, there was no objection to the judge’s instructions but prosecutor Iain Hollett admits there were better ways for the judge to say what he did – but no mistakes were made.

And he says the evidence in the case is overwhelming. Buckingham disagrees and wants a new trial.

The Appeal Court of Newfoundland and Labrador has reserved its decision.