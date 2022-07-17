SHARE
Two vehicles involved in a collision at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital early Saturday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive, causing significant damage to both vehicles involved. One person, a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries. Paramedics assessed both drivers, however neither required transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked, and as the damaged vehicles were removed.

A paramedic with Eastern Health checks on the driver of a car involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Personnel with Avalon Towing prepare to remove two vehicles from the scene of a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Absorbent is swept up as two vehicles are removed from the scene of a two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)