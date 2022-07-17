A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital early Saturday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive, causing significant damage to both vehicles involved. One person, a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries. Paramedics assessed both drivers, however neither required transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked, and as the damaged vehicles were removed.