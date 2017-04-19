Police are investigating a fatal motor-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The RCMP and emergency personnel were called to the Trans-Canada Highway just west of the Holyrood Access Road after an SUV rolled over an embankment. The lone occupant, a 25-year-old woman from Paradise, died as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Holyrood RCMP at (709) 229-3892. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).