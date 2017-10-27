The Town of Paradise has reached a deal with its unionized workers to end a week-long lockout.

NAPE says a vote was held this afternoon and members voted in favour of the agreement presented to them by their Bargaining Team. NAPE represents approximately 125 workers with the town.

According to NAPE President Jerry Earle, the agreement includes salary increases of 6% (2017 – retroactive), 2% (2018), 2% (2019), and 2% (six months – January 1 to June 30), a $200.00 signing bonus, and a parity review of all positions in the bargaining unit.

“Our team worked hard to reach the best possible deal for our members,” said Earle. “We are pleased to see that the agreement was satisfactory to the membership at the Town of Paradise.

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of NAPE Secretary-Treasurer Bert Blundon and the NAPE Board of Directors, to thank the bargaining team and the members on the line for their efforts, resilience, and determination this week,” continued Earle. “I would also like to thank representatives of the Town of Paradise for coming back to the table and working diligently to reach this deal.”

The new agreement is effective, retroactively, as of Jan. 1, 2017 and is set to expire on June 30, 2020. All town facilities will open at noon on Monday.