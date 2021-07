The Town of Paradise held a special ceremony today to dedicate the playground on Reardon Avenue in memory of little Noah Zaja.

Mayor Dan Bobbett and council were joined by members of Noah’s family for the event to dedicate the park as ‘Noah’s Place’.

Last year, the four-year-old was killed in a tragic accident in front of his family’s paradise home.

The new playground is a way for the town, and family, to honour the memory of a little boy with the big heart and love for life.