A 49-year-old man has been charged after police seized cocaine with the assistance of postal inspectors as part of Operation Rapture.

The RNC says it seized four kilograms of cocaine on Feb. 5. Follow-up investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Paradise man in connection with the seizure.

The man has been charged with possession of controlled drugs and substances for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking in controlled drugs and substances. He has been released on conditions to appear in court on April 14.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.